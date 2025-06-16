'Yeh jo kiraye ke tattu hain': Union minster Hardeep Puri slams pro-Khalistan protestors

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday dismissed the recent pro-Khalistani protests in Canada ahead of the G7 Summit, calling the demonstrators hired stooges who should not be taken seriously.

“One more video is going viral in which these people are protesting against the neighbouring country after they did not get funding from them,” Puri said.

“Yeh jo kiraye ke tattu hain (These are hired stooges). Don’t take them seriously,” he said.

The minister made the remarks while inaugurating exhibition on 11 years of PM Narendra Modi’s Government and 100 days of the Delhi Government at the Delhi BJP headquarters at 14, Pant Marg in Lutyens' Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Canada to attend the G-7 summit from Cyprus on the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Addressing concerns around rising fuel prices amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, Puri assured that India’s energy reserves remain robust.

“Today we have an energy situation where we have enough stocks, our own production is going up,” he said.

“Who thought in 2014, when our bio-fuel blending was 1.4 per cent, that it would reach 20 per cent now?” He also noted recent advancements in India’s green energy sector.

“Green hydrogen, which was thought to be the fuel of the future, is now becoming a reality.

"IOCL has issued a tender for its Panipat refinery, and hydrogen-fueled buses will run in the coming times,” Puri added.

The Iran-Israel tensions have rattled global markets, pushing oil and gold prices higher.

On Monday, US benchmark crude oil rose by 20 cents to USD 73.18 per barrel, while Brent crude gained 95 cents to USD 75.18 per barrel. Asian markets responded cautiously, with mixed performance amid fears of a broader regional conflict and disruptions to global oil supply chains. PTI MHS MHS RT RT