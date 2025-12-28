'Yellow' alert for cold wave conditions in 7 Jharkhand districts

Ranchi, Dec 28 (PTI) A 'yellow' alert for cold wave conditions was issued for seven districts in Jharkhand on Sunday, with the minimum temperature falling below 10 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state, an IMD bulletin said.

Kanke near Ranchi was the coldest place in the state at 2.5 degrees Celsius.

A 'yellow' alert (be aware) for cold wave conditions has been issued for Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh, and Bokaro, according to the IMD bulletin.

The cold conditions in these districts are likely to prevail till 8.30 am on Monday.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said, "North-westerly to westerly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels over Jharkhand are causing the cold wave conditions." No significant change in the minimum temperature is likely in the next 24 hours, and thereafter, over the next three days, it will rise by 2-3 degrees, he added.

The minimum temperature dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in 13 districts of the state, the IMD official said.

In the past 24 hours, Gumla recorded 2.9 degrees Celsius, and Lohardaga 3.7, while the mercury level dropped to 4 degrees Celsius in Khunti, according to the IMD bulletin.

The minimum temperature in Daltonganj was 6.1 degrees Celsius, Chaibasa 9.2 and Jamshedpur 10.5 degrees Celsius, it added.