Yellow alert issued for parts of Vidarbha; monsoon withdrawal around Oct 10

Nagpur, Oct 6 (PTI) The weather department has issued a yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, forecasting light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for the next few days, an official said on Monday.

The southwest monsoon is likely to begin withdrawal from the region around October 10, he said.

A yellow alert has been issued for Nagpur, Wardha, Gondia, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, and Amravati districts, with a prediction of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated or several locations starting Monday, the official said.

Dr Praveen Kumar, scientist at the regional meteorological department in Nagpur, said that light to moderate rain spells are expected to continue across parts of Vidarbha for the next three days.

A gradual decrease in rainfall intensity and spatial distribution is likely from October 9 or 10, he said.

The normal date for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Vidarbha is around October 10, and the entire region usually experiences complete withdrawal by October 15 as per the climatological normal, the official said.