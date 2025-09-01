Yellow alert issued in Delhi; IMD forecasts heavy rain

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The national capital was placed under a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall through the morning and forenoon.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below the season's average.

The maximum is expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Humidity levels stood at 90 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality in the city was satisfactory with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 60, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI MHS DV DV