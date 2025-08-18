Yellow alert of heavy rains issued for 11 districts in Jharkhand

Ranchi: A 'yellow' (be aware) alert of heavy rainfall has been issued for 11 districts in Jharkhand from August 21, an IMD official said on Monday.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in major parts of the state till August 20.

The districts likely to experience heavy rainfall include Hazaribag, Koderma, Giridih, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Jamtara, Dumka, Godda, Sahibganj and Pakur, according to IMD's weather bulletin.

"The northeast and neighbouring central parts of the state may experience heavy rainfall on August 21. It may continue till August 23 in some parts of the state," the bulletin stated.

Jharkhand recorded 29 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and August 17, it said.

The eastern state received 878.1 mm of rainfall against the normal of 678.3 mm during the period.

East Singhbhum district recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 80 per cent, followed by Saraikela-Kharswan at 66 per cent and Ranchi at 55 per cent, it added.