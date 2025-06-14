Yellow warning of thunderstorm, gusty winds for next week in parts of Himachal

Shimla, Jun 14 (PTI) Parts of Himachal Pradesh received rain in the last 24 hours while other places saw gusty winds, the weather office said on Saturday A yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 kmph has been issued at isolated placesin Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts from Sunday to Wednesday .

A similar yellow warning was issued for Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts on Monday and Wednesday, according to the Shimla Meteorological Centre.

Scattered rains occurred at some places in the last 24 hours since Friday evening.

Chowari was wettest in the state with 31.4 mm followed by Palampur 29.8 mm, Raipur Maidan 25.2 mm, Berthin 24.6 mm, Kandaghat 22 mm, Kangra 21.8 mm, Manali 18 mm, Jot 16 mm, Baijnath 15, Nadaun 11.6 mm, Mandi 7.2 mm, Ghaghas and Nichar 7 mm and Bharmaur, Bharwain, Barsar and Kothi 6 mm each.

Gusty winds with speed of 65 Kmph lashed parts of Bilaspur district followed by Seobagh and Bajaura 57 Kmph, Kukumseri 48 Kmph, Neri 46 Kmph and Kufri 37 Kmph while Kangra, Bhuntar, Sundernagar, Shimla, Murari Devi, Palampur and Jot were lashed thunderstorms.

The Met centre also predicted light rain at isolated places in lower, mid and higher hills from Sunday to Thursday and at many places on Friday, with one or two spells of heavy rains on Thursday and Friday.

There was no significant change in maximum temperatures which stayed two to five degrees above normal, and Una was the hottest in the state with a high of 42.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Neri 40.2 degrees, Bilaspur 38.4 degrees and Sundernagar 38.3 degrees.

The minimum temperatures fluctuated marginally and Keylong was coldest with a low of 8.3 degrees while Dehra Gopipur recorded minimum night temperature at 28 degrees, followed by Neri 25.5 degrees, Paonta Sahib and Palampur 25 degrees and Dhaulakuan 24.9 degrees.

The state received 24.2 mm rains during the current monsoon session from June 1 to 14, less than 36.1 mm considered normal -- a deficit of 33 per cent. PTI BPL SKY SKY