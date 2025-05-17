Yemeni national fined Rs 10k, made to sit in courtroom for day for watching child porn

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (PTI) A Yemeni national was on Saturday fined Rs 10,000 by a fast track court here and directed to sit in the courtroom till it ends for the day for the offence of watching child pornography.

Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court judge R Rekha gave the punishment to Yemeni national Abdullah Ali Abdo Al-Haddad for watching child pornography on his mobile phone, special public prosecutor (SPP) R S Vijay Mohan said.

The Cyber Cell of police had received information that the accused watched such banned videos on the afternoon of December 27, 2020.

Subsequently, the Vanchiyoor police went to the restaurant at Enchakkal here where he worked and checked the mobile, the SPP said.

When the mobile was checked, the police did not find any pornographic videos of minors and therefore, the case was closed.

However, the police sent the phone for forensic examination which resulted in the recovery of the child pornography videos viewed by the accused and thereafter, the case against him was re-registered, the prosecutor said.

Usually, the children seen in such videos cannot be found and therefore, their ages cannot be proven, resulting in the accused being not punished in such cases, the SPP said.

In the instant case, the prosecution was able to scientifically prove that the children in the videos were minors and therefore, the Yemeni national was convicted, the SPP said.

During the trial of the case, the court examined nine witnesses, 15 documents and two exhibits to convict the accused, he said. PTI HMP HMP KH