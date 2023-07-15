Yesteryear Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune

Pune: Veteran Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani was found dead at a rented flat in Talegaon Dabhade area near Pune city, police said on Saturday.

The 77-year-old yesteryear actor's body was recovered on Friday evening, the police said, adding that it is suspected that he died around three days ago.

"We received a call from the neighbours of the flat, where Mahajani was staying alone, informing us about foul odour emanating from his house. We went to the spot and broke open the door of the flat, where he was found dead," a senior official of Talegaon Dabhade police station said.

"It is suspected that he died three days ago," he said.

Mahajani, who owns a house in Mumbai, was residing in Talegaon Dabhade since the last eight months, the police official said.

His mortal remains were sent to a hospital for post-mortem, police said.

Mahajani acted in several Marathi films from late 1970s to mid-1980s. Some of his notable films as an actor include "Mumbaicha Fauzdar", "Zunj" and "Kalat Nakalat".

His son Gashmeer Mahajani is also an actor and best known for his work in Marathi cinema.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled Mahajani's death.

"Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani, who ruled the hearts of the audience through his impressive acting skills, has passed away. May God give eternal peace to his soul and give strength to Mahajani family to recover from this grief. A heartfelt tribute." Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar also paid tribute to the actor, saying that his untimely demise has caused a great loss to the Marathi film industry.

"We share the grief of the Mahajani family. A heartfelt tribute to Ravindra Mahajani!" Pawar said in a tweet.