Yet to go through CID report on honeytrap case: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Jul 31 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said he is yet to go through the CID report on the alleged honeytrapping of ministers and public representatives in the state.

This controversy first erupted on March 20, when Congress MLA B M Rajanna told the Assembly that attempts were made to honeytrap him, and at least 48 politicians across party lines had fallen victim to similar acts.

His accusation triggered a stir in the Assembly, prompting Parameshwara to order a high-level investigation. The opposition, however, demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge.

Recently, the CID submitted its report to the state government.

“The CID has submitted its report, but I have not gone through it yet. After reading it, I will inform you. You (media) picked up the matter and the CID responded, but I have not seen their reply yet,” Parameshwara told reporters.

He assured that there was nothing to hide in the report and that it would be made public after his review.

Amid speculation that the CID found no substance in the allegations, the opposition BJP termed the entire exercise an eyewash.

“So, what’s the value of a minister’s statement made inside the Assembly? He didn’t say it on the road, but inside the House. The Minister had expressed serious concern and even urged the opposition to take it up,” Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said.

He recalled that the matter had led to major disruptions in the Assembly, with the BJP staging a sit-in protest, resulting in the suspension of 18 of its MLAs.

Ashoka also pointed out that Rajanna’s son had lodged a police complaint, claiming that an attempt had been made to honeytrap him as well.

“Yet the report now says no such thing happened. If we had known the Congress would cover it up, we wouldn’t have raised the issue in the Assembly,” Ashoka alleged. PTI GMS ADB