Yet to hear from Singapore on request for info on Zubeen's death: Assam Police officer

Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) Assam Police were yet to hear from Singaporean authorities on their request for information regarding cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death in the Southeast Asian nation while swimming in the sea last month, a senior officer said here on Saturday.

The state police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the death of the singer-composer, has issued summons for the second time to Singapore residents hailing from Assam who were present with Garg during his last moments to appear before it and record their statements, he said.

"The Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore has been invoked, seeking help in the case. We have written to them for the help we need, like CCTV footage, etc. The request has been sent through the Ministry of Home Affairs to the authorities there," CID SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta said in a press conference here.

He said the request was sent immediately after the investigation was launched here.

"In Singapore, the attorney general's office is the central nodal agency for the matter. It has received our request. It is under their consideration and they will inform us," Gupta, who is heading a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg's death, added.

He stressed that an Assam Police team cannot visit Singapore without proper clearance and it was moving through the legal means to acquire the requisite information from there.

Gupta claimed that non-receipt of information from Singaporean authorities so far, however, has not hampered the investigation here in any way.

The official further said that summonses were issued to 11 people of Assam origin who are currently staying in Singapore and were present in the yacht when the incident occurred on September 19 to appear before SIT and record their statements.

Only one among them appeared within the deadline set in the first summons, with CID sending a second summons with a revised deadline to the rest, he said.

Gupta emphasised that they have to appear in person before the SIT and record their statements.

On the final post-mortem report of Garg's body, the senior police officer said the viscera report has been received and has been handed over to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here.

"An expert team of the GMCH will examine it and compile the final post-mortem report. We will then hand it to the court and also give a copy to the family," he added.

The 52-year-old icon died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, while visiting the foreign country to participate in the North East India Festival.

Seven people -- North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's cousin Sandipan Garg, his manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta and his two PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya – have been arrested in the case so far. PTI SSG SSG ACD