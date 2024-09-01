Yettinahole project to be inaugurated on September 6: K'taka Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Sep 1 (PTI) The ambitious Yettinahole project that would provide water to seven districts will be dedicated to the public on September 6, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the project on Gauri Puja day.

"Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Hassan districts have been eagerly waiting for the completion of the project. Many leaders have fought for this project and all political parties have cooperated for this. I had taken up this project as a challenge in the last one year and completed the works on a war footing," Shivakumar said.

According to the DCM, the project had drawn a lot of criticism and there were some disputes pertaining to forest land but the government is sorting them out.

Once this land is handed over to the government, water will flow into main canals. Currently, water is being lifted from seven barrages and is temporarily released to Vani Vilas Sagar dam, Shivakumar explained.

Asked what transpired at the dinner hosted by the CM, he said, "We discussed the modalities of the 100th anniversary celebrations of Gandhiji assuming the office of the President of the AICC. The anniversary celebrations will focus on spreading awareness about Gandhi's principles among youth." PTI GMS GMS SS