Yoga and naturopath institute, hospital to come up in Assam's Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam), Jan 28 (PTI) A research institute of yoga and naturopathy along with a 100-bed hospital will come up in Assam's Dibrugarh, the foundation stone for which was laid on Sunday.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation of the Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy (CRIYN) and the hospital at Dihing Khamtighat in Dibrugarh, an official statement said.

The institute will be developed over nearly 15 acres at an investment of around Rs 100 crore, with an aim at bringing a scientifically valid and useful synergy between traditional knowledge of yoga and naturopathy and modern tools of technology, it said.

Sonowal, the AYUSH minister, said, "This institute is yet another testament of the government's commitment to empower Assam and the whole of North East.” "The resurgence of Ayush at the forefront of global wellness movement not only provides an economic rationale for India, but, more importantly, it is the virtuous and apt direction towards building a Swastha Bharat," he added.

Sarma, in his speech, said the Union government has been lending support to the state, and the setting up of a number of central institutions is a testimony of that.

The hospital will provide inpatient, outpatient and day-care services, the statement added.