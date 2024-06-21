Yoga blends physical exercises with spirituality, says CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Yoga is a combination of physical exercises and spirituality, and the International Yoga Day underlines its importance in maintaining a balanced lifestyle, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said on Friday.

The CJI, other Supreme Court judges, and staff performed various ‘aasanas’ during a special yoga session held on the apex court premises on the 10th International Yoga Day, an official press release said.

Justice Chandrachud, who spoke in Hindi, said it was a day of celebration.

The CJI underlined the importance of four S in yoga - - ‘Siddhant’ or principles which underlie the discipline of yoga like the discipline of law, ‘Samanvay’ (coordination), ‘Sadbhavana’ (fraternity and compassion) and ‘Sashaktikaran’, which is a movement from the individual towards society, from society to the nation and from the nation towards global humanity.

Justice Chandrachud also spoke about his own experiences of being a vegan, the very concept of which stands on the principle of showing equal respect for every living creature.

A special cleanliness drive on the apex court premises also marked the day.

Advocate Tejaswi Kumar Sharma, a specially-abled person and three-time international champion in yoga asanas, performed a spectacular set of yogic postures.

A team of doctors and paramedical staff from the All India Institute of Ayurveda performed a yoga fusion dance combining rhythmic movements set to music in yoga asanas, the statement said.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21 to create awareness about its vast potential to improve overall health and well-being.