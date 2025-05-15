Yoga Day 2025: Samyoga, Yoga Unplugged aim to redefine yoga practice

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) In the run up to celebrate the 10th anniversary of International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, a quiet transformation is taking root across the country, with two signature events -- ‘Samyoga’ and ‘Yoga Unplugged’ -- aiming to redefine how yoga is practised and perceived.

These initiatives are being embraced across corporate boardrooms and college campuses, signalling a shift towards integrating yoga into daily life as a tool for emotional resilience, institutional reform, and digital mindfulness, the Ministry of Ayush said in a statement.

‘Samyoga’, a flagship initiative under the IDY 2025 framework, focuses on integrating evidence-based yoga practices into contemporary healthcare systems. It also promotes the adoption of yoga alongside systems like Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Homoeopathy, Naturopathy, and Sowa-Rigpa, the ministry said.

The second initiative, ‘Yoga Unplugged’, seeks to encourage young people to adopt yoga as a natural part of daily life by making it more relatable, dynamic, and accessible.

It aims to foster strong community bonds by building a network of young yoga practitioners engaged in peer learning and shared experiences, the ministry said.

The programme also showcases youth-led impact stories and testimonials to promote peer-to-peer influence and normalise yoga as a lifestyle choice, it added.

A series of interactive activities has been launched under ‘Yoga Unplugged’, including the Yoga Fusion youth festival featuring cultural performances, music-led yoga sessions and competitions.

It also includes online contests like quizzes, e-posters, and the ‘Yoga My Pride’ photography challenge, along with offline events such as workshops, talks, street art and Yogasana Sports.

A dedicated volunteer program is being rolled out through colleges and universities to ensure large-scale youth participation in IDY 2025, the statement said.

The momentum behind 'Samyoga' and 'Yoga Unplugged' was showcased at the recently held Third International Conference on Yoga and Naturopathy (ICYN), inaugurated on May 12 at SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences in Ujire, Dharmasthala, Karnataka.