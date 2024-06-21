Yoga Day celebrated in Himachal; Governor says state govt's 'indifferent' attitude 'intolerable'

Shimla, Jun 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday accused the Congress government in the state of adopting an "indifferent attitude" towards Yoga Day celebrations in the state and said it was "definitely intolerable".

Referring to the "absence" of the chief minister, deputy chief minister and cabinet ministers from Yoga Day programmes in the state capital, he said, "Everything should not be weighed on a political scale, which the state government has done." "International Day of Yoga was celebrated in 140 nations worldwide but the indifferent attitude of the state government was definitely intolerable," Governor Shukla told reporters in the evening.

He said it was a matter of pride that yoga was being adopted worldwide.

Practising yoga can purify the mind and ward off many diseases, Shukla said and encouraged people to make yoga a part of their daily lives as it enhances mental and physical well-being.

It is the best way to purify the mind and soul, the governor said.

He performed yoga at the historic Ridge Ground here in the morning while Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal performed yoga in Una and Solan.

State Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, the senior-most member of the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, performed yoga in Solan.

Amid rains at a few places, people in Himachal Pradesh, especially students, participated in the Yoga Day celebrations on Friday.

Thakur, the former chief minister, said, "Yoga and 'pranayama' enable us to lead a stress-free life and attain a healthy body and a healthy mind." Bindal said yoga is the knowledge obtained from our scriptures and is not connected to any specific caste or community. It would have been better if Congress leaders also participated in yoga programmes, rising above political lines, the state BJP chief said.

Several people assembled at public places and parks early in the morning to perform yoga. Yoga Day celebrations were also held in schools, colleges, universities and other institutions.

Recognising its universal appeal, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by a resolution in December 2014. The day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. PTI BPL NSD NSD