Yoga day celebrated in Himachal Pradesh with students at forefront

Shimla, Jun 21 (PTI) Amid rains at a few places, scores of people, especially students, participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations across Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla performed yoga at the historic Ridge Ground here while Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal performed yoga in Una and Solan.

The governor said it was a matter of pride that yoga was being adopted worldwide. Practising yoga can purify the mind and ward off many diseases, he said.

Shukla encouraged people to make yoga a part of their daily lives as it enhances mental and physical well-being. It is the best way to purify the mind and soul, the governor said.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, the senior-most member of the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, performed yoga in Solan.

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, "Yoga and 'pranayama' enable us to lead a stress-free life and attain a healthy body and a healthy mind." Bindal said yoga is the knowledge attained from our scriptures and is not connected to any specific caste or community. It would have been better if Congress leaders also participated in yoga programmes, rising above political lines, the state BJP chief said.

Several people assembled at public places and parks early in the morning to perform yoga. Yoga Day celebrations were also held in schools, colleges, universities and other institutions.

Recognising its universal appeal, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by a resolution in December 2014. The day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. PTI BPL NSD NSD