Yoga day celebrated in Himachal with students at forefront

Shimla, Jun 21 (PTI) Amid rain at few places, scores of people, especially students, participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations across Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla performed yoga at the historic Ridge Ground here while the leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal performed yoga in Una and Solan.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, the senior-most member of the Himachal Cabinet, performed yoga asanas in Solan.

"The practice of yoga and pranayama enables us to lead a stress-free life and attain a healthy body and a healthy mind," said Thakur, the former chief minister of the state.

He also emphasised the significance of incorporating these practices into daily routines for good health and inner peace.

Meanwhile, several people assembled at public places and parks early morning to perform yoga on the occasion.

Recognising its universal appeal, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by a resolution in December 2014. The day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.