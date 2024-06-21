Yoga Day celebrates inclusivity with 10,000 Divyangjans participating across India

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Thousands of persons with disabilities participated in yoga programmes across the country to pledge commitment to health and well-being on the 10th International Yoga Day on Friday.

The nationwide initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Yoga for All," showcasing inclusivity and the universal benefits of yoga.

Organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the events saw 10,000 individuals with diverse disabilities, such as visual and hearing impairments, locomotor disabilities, intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism, cerebral palsy, and thalassemia, practicing yoga at 30 locations throughout the country.

The coordinated efforts included National Institutes, Composite Regional Centers (CRCs), Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), and the National Disabled Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC).

In Secunderabad, a yoga camp drew over 1,200 participants from around 30 non-governmental organisations across the state.

The National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities in Chennai conducted a series of inclusive yoga programmes in special schools, emphasising the accessibility of yoga for all.

New Delhi hosted an event at Modern School, organised by the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities.

The National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities in Kolkata held a yoga training programme involving persons with disabilities, students, and staff. Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) also organised a similar event.

In another significant gathering, the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Impairment held a yoga session with 500 participants, attended by the Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Virendra Kumar.

Kumar highlighted the nationwide practice of yoga and the webinars conducted by all National Institutes and CRCs to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga adapted for Divyangjan. Participants from 17 states, ranging from Delhi to Kerala and Gujarat to West Bengal, engaged in these activities.

Additional yoga camps were held by CRCs in Nagpur, Bhopal, Tripura, Balangir, NIEPID Regional Centers in Noida, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, and CRC Vellore, demonstrating the widespread commitment to inclusive health practices across the country.