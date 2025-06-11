Yoga Day portal crosses 50,000 registrations

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) More than 50,000 organisations from across the nation have registered to host the 11th International Day of Yoga event, setting a new benchmark for collective participation.

Rajasthan has emerged as the frontrunner with an impressive 11,000 plus organisations registering for Yoga Sangam 2025 to be held from 6.30 AM to 7.45 AM on June 21.

This remarkable participation is followed by Telangana with over 7,000 registrations, and Madhya Pradesh with close to 5,000 registrations, the Ayush ministry said in a statement.

This year's theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' echoes a universal call for unity and wellness, it said.

Premier institutions like IITs, IIMs, and Central Universities, along with many corporate and private players, are actively registering and showcasing their commitment to global wellness.

This year's celebrations build on the successful decentralised model of previous editions, with the Ministry of Ayush enhancing public engagement through the Yoga Sangam portal: Yoga.ayush.gov.in/yoga-sangam With over one lakh locations expected to host the IDY event, Yoga Sangam 2025, the Ministry of Ayush has invited citizens, institutions, and communities to come together in this global celebration of India's timeless wisdom.