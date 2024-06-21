Yoga essential for creation of healthy society: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Jun 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday underscored the importance of yoga, saying this ancient practice is essential not only for a healthy life but also for the creation of a healthy society.

Participating in the state-level event organised at the science college ground here on the occasion of the 10th International Yoga Day, he said that yoga connects people with a healthy lifestyle as well as with spirituality and higher values.

The chief minister performed yoga asanas along with thousands of attendees, promoting the message of regular yoga practice for a healthy lifestyle, a government official said.

Sai said it was a pleasure to see that the objectives for which the Yoga Day is celebrated all over the world are being realised today.

"Yoga is being promoted and spread globally. There has been remarkable awareness about it in India as well. The enthusiasm seen here today on the occasion of International Yoga Day is mirrored in all the districts, blocks and villages of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested to the United Nations to celebrate June 21 as International Yoga Day, resulting in this global celebration," he said.

He also said that yoga means to connect.

"The ancient tradition of yoga connects us with a healthy lifestyle, linking our mind and brain. The process of yoga also connects us with spirituality and higher life values. The society is built by individuals, " he said, addressing the large number of people at the event.

Yoga is essential not only for a healthy life but also for the creation of a healthy society. The whole world now understands the importance of yoga. Our government will continuously work to involve more people with yoga, through the Yoga Commission, the chief minister said.

Addressing the students present at the programme, Sai said, "If all of you include yoga in your daily routine, your student life will improve. Yoga enhances concentration and memory. You will definitely reap great benefits from it. Yoga increases the ability to work and alleviates stress. When we work happily and positively, it positively impacts our efficiency, our image improves and so does our career." Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister Laxmi Rajwade, who also spoke, said yoga is a philosophy that paves the way for welfare. Yoga is essential for building a healthy family, society, country and a healthy world, she said.

MLAs, Yoga Commission secretary Pankaj Verma, government and police officials participated in the event, along with a large number of people.