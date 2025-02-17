Yoga event held in dried up nullah in Indore to create awareness about pollution-free water bodies

Indore, Feb 17 (PTI) In a bid to create awareness about making water bodies pollution-free, a yoga event was organised in a dried-up nullah in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Monday.

Mayors of Indore and Singrauli and residents participated in the programme.

According to officials, the Indore Municipal Corporation cleaned the nullah that flowed during monsoon in the Panchkuian area, and well-equipped ghats were built there.

They said the nullah had dried up, and people practised yoga by laying a mat on its surface.

Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, "When the Sirpur pond gets filled during monsoon, its excess water flows through the nullah and joins the Kanh River. In the past, the nullah got polluted. But we have cleaned it, and only clean water flows in it during the rainy season." Bhargava said a stop dam is also being built on the route of the nullah so that silt and other dirt don't accumulate and mix with the water in the Kanh River.

Out of the five wells located near a temple in the Panchkuian area, four have been revived after cleaning the silt.

Rani Agarwal, the mayor of Singrauli city, who also participated in the yoga programme, said, "Organising a yoga programme in the nullah after cleaning it was very unique. We will learn cleanliness innovations from Indore so that we can replicate them in Singrauli." Indore has topped the National Sanitation Survey seven consecutive times. The city is in the race for the "Super Swachh League" in the ongoing Swachhta Survey for 2024. Under this league, a separate competition has been introduced for the first time among the best-performing cities.