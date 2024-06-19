Yoga events held in Kashmir valley ahead of main function led by PM Modi

Srinagar: The celebrations for the International Yoga Day kick-started in the Kashmir valley on Wednesday as several events were held ahead of the main function on June 21 which would be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.

Modi is scheduled to visit Kashmir on Thursday and lead the main International Yoga Day (IYD) event at the SKICC on the banks of the famous Dal Lake here on Friday morning.

Ahead of the main function, yoga events were held at many places in the city and elsewhere in the valley, the officials said.

A yoga event was held near the iconic clock tower at the Lal Chowk city centre here, they said.

A group of students performed various Yoga 'asanas' at the event, they added.

A yoga event was also held at the SKICC here, the officials said, adding similar events were held at many places in the valley to mark the celebrations for the tenth IYD.

Security arrangements have also been stepped up for the PM's visit, the officials said.

A multi-layer security ring has been thrown around the venue and the roads leading to SKICC have been sealed, they said.

The sanitisation operation at the SKICC was concluded and the background security check of all officials of the SKICC, security personnel and others on duty, and the sportspersons who will attend has been conducted, they said.

Ahead of the prime minister's visit, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday declared the city as a temporary "red zone", and banned the operation of drones.

This will be Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after being sworn-in as the prime minister for the third time.

"Srinagar city has been declared as 'Temporary Red Zone' for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect," the Srinagar Police said on X.

The police said all unauthorised drone operations in the "red zone" are liable to being penalised according to provisions of the drone rules.

The participants for the event have been shortlisted and they were imparted trained in various 'asanas' expected to be performed by the prime minister.