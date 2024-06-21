Yoga has become unifying force: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the 10th International Yoga Day has been held at a great scale across the world and asserted that the ancient Indian practice has become a unifying force, bringing together people across cultures and backgrounds.

He also thanked all those working to popularise Yoga.

"The 10th International Yoga Day has been held at a great scale across the world thanks to the collective efforts of individuals, communities and organisations who came together and practiced yoga. It is clear that yoga has become a unifying force, bringing together people across cultures and backgrounds," Modi said in a post on X.

"It is gladdening to see the youth participating in yoga sessions with such zeal and dedication," he said.

In the post, Modi said, "I express gratitude to all those working to popularise yoga. These efforts will go a long way in furthering unity and harmony. I am also happy to see an increase in the number of yoga instructors whose expertise and passion is inspiring others to take up yoga." The prime minister hoped that yoga would keep bringing the world together in the times to come.

Millions across India and the globe stretched, twisted and breathed in and out on the International Day of Yoga on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations in the country from Kashmir.

While the main event was held at the SKICC on the picturesque banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar, people marked the day by performing 'asanas' in yoga sessions organised across the length and breadth of the country.