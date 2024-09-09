Yoga institute signs MoU with Sports Authority of India to boost athletics' performance

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) on Monday signed an agreement with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for research collaboration in areas such as injury prevention, rehabilitation and performance enhancement of athletics through yoga.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between MDNIY Director Kashinath Samagandi and SAI's Bibhu Kalyan Nayak.

MDNIY's expertise in yoga coupled with specialisation of National Centre for Sports Science & Research (NCSSR) in sports medicine will foster innovative approaches to training athletes and improving performances through holistic methods, an official statement said.

The MoU was signed at the launch of a six-day Continuing Medical Education (CME) Programme for yoga therapists and instructors at MDNIY.

"Yoga will undoubtedly benefit our athletes. Our focus will be on developing customized approaches to identify which specific yoga asanas will be most beneficial for each athlete," said Nayak, who is also director at NCSSR.

Through comprehensive studies, a baseline will be established to assess the physiological, mental strength and flexibility parameters, ensuring a targeted and effective integration of yoga into athletic training, he added.

The MDNIY director said integrating yoga as part of everyday life remains a crucial step despite wide awareness created in recent years. PTI LUX KSS KSS