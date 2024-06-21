Yoga is India's pride as world adopting our cultural heritage: Rajnath Singh

Mathura (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday participated in a yoga programme with military personnel on the occasion of the 10th International Yoga Day at the training centre of Strike 1 Corps Headquarters here.

About 600 people including Army Chief General Manoj Pandey and General Officer Commanding of Strike 1 Corps Lieutenant General Sanjay Mitra along with senior officers, Agniveers, families and children participated in this programme.

Singh described the day as a matter of pride for the nation as the world is accepting and adopting this great cultural heritage of India with enthusiasm. He gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga to the world.

"Yoga and meditation are part of our culture, which always has the spirit of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya'. That is, we pray for the happiness and good health of all. We pray for the welfare of the world.

"This is the specialty of our civilisation. We believe in cooperation rather than the conflict of civilisations," he said.

The minister said every Indian soldier is a yogi in a way and the world has seen the physical and mental fitness of the Indian soldiers many times.

"Their service to the nation not only on the borders but also during national disasters is a testimony to their strong physical and mental health," he added.

Singh also visited the Bankey Bihari temple here and offered prayers. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS