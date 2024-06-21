Yoga makes life stress-free, healthy and joyful: Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Yoga is a unique means to make our life stress-free, healthy and joyful, Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Paatil said on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga (IYD) on Friday.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti held Yoga Day celebrations on the theme 'Yoga for Self and Society'.

Paatil, joining at the historic Chowk Fort in Surat, encouraged people to embrace Yoga to foster positive changes in the society, emphasising its importance to make our lives stress-free, healthy, and joyful.

V. Somanna, Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, participated in the IYD event at the Police Parade Ground in Karnataka's Tumakuru.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting yoga globally, which he said has contributed to a happier and healthier humanity.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhury, practiced yoga at Shram Shakti Bhawan in New Delhi.

He was accompanied by senior officers and staff from the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR).

Choudhury highlighted the global spread of yoga, which he said has enhanced India's prestige worldwide.

Additionally, over 60 officials from the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) participated in the yoga sessions held in New Delhi. PTI UZM OZ SKY SKY