Yoga mechanism that unites body, mind, soul: U'khand CM

Dehradun, Jun 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday took part in a International Day of Yoga event in the state's Pithoragarh district.

Describing yoga as a mechanism that unites the body, mind and soul, he said people of the entire world are benefitting from the unique Indian practice by making it a part of their daily routine.

A number of programmes were held across the state on the occasion.

At a programme in Haridwar, Yoga Guru Ramdev said yoga and yoga-based system of integrated treatment can cure even fatal liver, kidney, lungs and heart related ailments.

"Yoga is the biggest gift from the Indian sages to mankind," he said. "Yoga should not just be for the self and society but for the entire universe. It should not be done just for a day but for 365 days. It should be part of our daily life," Ramdev said.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav, who is on a two-day visit to the state for an assessment of the forest-fire situation, also performed yoga on the IGNFA campus. PTI ALM ALM ANB ANB