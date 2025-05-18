Yoga on train: Mumbai commuters stretch, find calm in chaos

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) As the morning rays greet Mumbai's skyline, the city's famed local trains are already bursting with life. But as the bustle gradually subsides, something quietly transformative unfolds.

While some passengers scroll through their phones or steal a nap, others sit upright, shoulders relaxed, eyes closed, breathing deeply to the rhythm of the moving train.

Welcome to Mumbai's most unconventional yoga class! This unlikely setting is the brainchild of Ruchita Shah, founder of Heal-Station, a wellness initiative that turns commute time into yoga time.

What began as a modest experiment on International Yoga Day in 2017 has today blossomed into a full-fledged wellness movement embraced by thousands of daily commuters and over 100 volunteering yoga instructors.

"People often ask: 'Yoga? In a crowded train? How is that even possible?' That is exactly what we wanted to show them -- live, not just in words," Shah told PTI.

"In Mumbai, where life runs non-stop and commuters spend two to three hours in transit daily, we wanted to introduce a gentle shift. This is not about doing complex asanas like handstands. It is about easy and impactful practices like hasta mudras, gentle stretches, breath awareness and micro-meditations that anyone can do even while seated in a packed compartment. If there is space in trains for bhajans and festival celebrations, why not for inner well-being?" Shah said.

Especially for working women juggling household duties, long commutes and jobs, this becomes a moment of recharge, she said.

"We have demonstrated that yoga does not need a yoga mat but a mindset," Shah said.

As part of Heal-Station's 100-day countdown to International Yoga Day 2025, two trained instructors each daily board different suburban trains across the city, guiding passengers through a 15-minute routine that include stretches, breathing techniques and posture corrections.

These exercises are carefully designed to suit the train environment, requiring no mats or space beyond what a commuter normally occupies.

"We began this countdown on March 13 right inside Mumbai locals," said senior yoga teacher and campaign coordinator Varsha Ahuja, who leads the 100-day Travel Yoga initiative by Heal-Station.

"Every day, two teachers board from their nearest station during non-peak hours and provide guidance on simple, seated yoga practices in reasonably filled trains. From Panvel to CST, Virar to Churchgate, Mulund, Ghatkopar, Dadar and Bandra, we have covered the city coach by coach, station by station," Ahuja told PTI.

At Heal-Station, the majority of yoga teachers volunteering for this demanding campaign are senior citizens.

"Who says seniors lack strength or stamina? With dedication and grace, they are not just teaching yoga. They are becoming wellness ambassadors for Mumbai's local trains, adding true value to society every single day," Shah said.

All the teachers do this service voluntarily, Ahuja said. They buy their own tickets, dedicate two to three hours daily, and lead with pure intention.

Instructors lead groups in seated parvatasana (mountain pose), shoulder rolls and deep breathing techniques -- simple practices aimed at countering stress and improving spinal alignment, Ahuja explained.

With the campaign crossing its 75-day mark, excitement is building for the grand finale on June 21 -- the International Day of Yoga. Celebrity wrestler Sangram Singh is set to join the celebrations, when the trains would turn into moving yoga grounds with synchronised sessions across Central, Harbour and Western lines.