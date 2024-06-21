Yoga promotes unity, harmony in society: Union minister Jadhav

Srinagar, Jun 21 (PTI) Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Friday said yoga not only boosts physical and mental health but also promotes unity and harmony in the society.

Jadhav, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ayush ministry, was addressing a gathering at the 10th International Yoga Day event that was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SKICC here.

"This year's theme is yoga for self and society which highlights yoga's dual role in fostering individual and societal well-being. It nurtures physical, mental, and spiritual growth while promoting societal harmony," the minister said.

Jadhav appreciated the people participating in the event in large numbers with enthusiasm despite a downpour. The event was scheduled to be held on the lawns of the SKICC on the banks of the Dal Lake but had to be shifted indoors due to incessant rain.

"I feel happy to address this gathering. Yoga not only boosts a person's physical and mental health but also plays a role in the unity, harmony and welfare of the society," he added.

The Ayush minister said yoga helps people develop their overall health and morale and inculcates discipline and tolerance. People across the world have shown huge enthusiasm to celebrate this day, he said.

He asked the people to take a vow to make every attempt to improve their own health and the health of those around them.

He also lauded the efforts of the prime minister to promote yoga.

PM Modi has been a pivotal figure in promoting yoga globally. Since 2015, he has led the International Day of Yoga celebrations at various iconic locations. His leadership has significantly boosted yoga’s global popularity and recognition, he said. PTI SSB MIJ RHL