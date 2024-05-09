Yoga teacher from Mumbai duped of Rs 3.36 lakh by man she met on dating app

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) A 46-year-old yoga teacher from Mumbai has allegedly been duped of Rs 3.36 lakh by a man whom she met on a dating app, police said.

Advertisment

The man, Amit Kumar, claimed to be a doctor staying in Manchester, England, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman, resident of Churchgate area in south Mumbai, got acquainted with the man on the dating app Tinder recently and interacted with him, he said.

After being in touch for a couple of days, both of them exchanged phone numbers and started chatting on WhatsApp.

Advertisment

On April 25, the man told the victim that he has sent her a gift which she has to collect, the official said.

After some days, a woman claiming to be from a courier company in Delhi called the victim and said there was a gift for her from Manchester.

The caller demanded money from the victim to complete formalities for sending her the gift, the official said.

Advertisment

The victim allegedly deposited Rs 3.36 lakh into various accounts specified by the caller, he said.

She later realised that she was being cheated, following which she approached the Marine Drive police on Tuesday and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the man and the caller under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act and a probe was on into it, the official said. PTI DC GK