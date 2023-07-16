Yoga teacher run over by bus in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) A 58-year-old yoga teacher was killed after allegedly being hit by a speeding bus in VKI area here Sunday morning, police said.

Narendra Kumar Gautam was going to his yoga centre in Ambabari when a bus coming from the opposite direction jumped the road divider and crushed him to death, SHO Accident Thana Narayan Singh said.

The driver fled the scene after the incident. His bus was pelted with stones by the irate public, which broke down its window panes.

Gautam's body was taken to Kanwatia Police Station for post mortem, Singh said. PTI SDA VN VN