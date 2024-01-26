Yoga teachers have empowered masses at grassroots level, says Ayush Minister Sonowal

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Yoga teachers and instructors across states have empowered the masses at the grassroots level, making society healthy and happy, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

Yoga teachers and instructors from various states witnessed the 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path as special invitees.

After the event, the special invitees interacted with Sonowal at his residence.

The Union government had invited 291 yoga teachers and instructors and their family members for their contribution in providing primary health care at the grassroots level.

These teachers and instructors work with Ayush Healh and Wellness Centres (AHWCs) under the supervision of the Union Ministry of Ayush.

The teachers and instructors associated with AHWC's are indispensable part of the wellness drive through yoga in the primary healthcare sector of Ayush, Sonowal said.

"You, as yoga teachers and instructors … have empowered the masses at the grassroots level that has made society healthy and happy. For this, we must say thanks to you," Sonowal said.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and recognised how he has fulfilled the dream of "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat" with his vision and action.

Under Modi's visionary leadership, India has achieved unprecedented success in establishing its presence in the world as a powerful nation, the minister added. PTI PLB SZM