Yoga trainer held for sexually assaulting minor girl

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (PTI) A yoga trainer has been arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case involving a minor girl, police said on Thursday.

Niranjana Murthy, who had been running a Yoga centre in Rajarajeshwari Nagar for several years, is accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl who attended the classes.

The complainant stated that she has known Murthy, secretary of Karnataka Yogasana Sports Association (KYSA), since 2019.

She began participating in yoga competitions in 2021. In 2023, she travelled to Thailand along with Murthy to participate in a competition. At that time, the complainant was 17 years old.

"During this trip, Niranjana Murthy allegedly sexually harassed her. After this incident, the complainant stopped participating in yoga competitions," police said.

Later, in 2024, the complainant again joined Sunshine Institute to participate in yoga competitions. This institute was run by Murthy himself.

From 2024 onwards, Niranjan Murthy allegedly continued to sexually harass the complainant.

She also alleged that in August 2025, at the Sunshine Institute, Murthy lured the complainant with promises of winning a medal at the national-level yoga competition and getting a placement, and had physical contact with her.

On August 22, he again allegedly attempted to have physical contact with her on the pretext of arranging a state-level placement, police said.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following the registration of the case, the accused had gone into hiding.

Police said they carried out a sustained search operation and eventually took Murthy into custody. Investigation is currently underway. PTI GMS ROH