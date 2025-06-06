Yogandhra campaign in Andhra sees massive response, 1.86 cr sign-ups so far

Amaravati, June 6 (PTI) The 'Yogandhra' campaign in Andhra Pradesh has recorded 1.86 crore registrations—93 per cent of its 2 crore target, within just two weeks of its launch.

Yogandhra 2025 is a month-long campaign aimed at promoting yoga across the state, leading up to International Yoga Day on June 21, which will be observed in Visakhapatnam in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The response is overwhelming. We are confident Andhra Pradesh will exceed the two crore registration well before the programme concludes,” said Nodal Officer for the Yogandhra 2025 campaign, M T Krishna Babu in an official release.

The official said the statewide yoga initiative, launched on May 21, is progressing ahead of schedule.

Trainer mobilisation has exceeded expectations, with over 5,400 master trainers and around 1.47 lakh mandal-level trainers registered—118 per cent of the original target already achieved.

Training goals have also been surpassed, with 5,451 master trainers and more than 1.43 lakh mandal trainers completing their sessions—206 per cent and 115 per cent of the monthly targets, respectively, according to officials.

So far, over 78,000 yoga locations have been registered across Andhra Pradesh, as the state eyes around 1.34 lakh venues for Yoga Day celebrations, said the press release.

Eleven thematic yoga sessions were held across districts in the southern state while yoga events were held at 42 of 100 identified tourist spots. Village-level competitions crossed 15,783, boosting grassroots participation significantly.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to lead five lakh people on Visakhapatnam-Bhimili beach on June 21 in a record-setting mass yoga demonstration. PTI MS STH ROH