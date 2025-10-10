Yogesh Kadam meets Deputy CM Shinde amid arms license controversy

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Shiv Sena minister Yogesh Kadam, who is under fire for approving the issuance of an arms license to the brother of a gangster, met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday and presented his side, sources said.

After hearing his party colleague, Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, assured Kadam of his backing, they claimed.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab had alleged that Kadam, a Minister of State for Home, overrode Pune Police's adverse report while approving the issuance of an arms license to fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's brother Sachin. The opposition party also sought Kadam's dismissal from the cabinet.

Kadam had claimed that his decision was strictly based on the report submitted by police.

Sources said Kadam also told Shinde that he recommended that Ghaywal be given an arms license as there was no criminal case pending against him since 2019.

Parab had earlier targeted Kadam in July this year, alleging that the permit of an orchestra bar in Mumbai was in the name of Yogesh Kadam's mother. Shinde, however, had stood by the minister despite the demand for his sacking. PTI PR KRK