Yogi Adityanath asks UP ministers to shun VIP culture

Lucknow, Jun 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked the ministers in the state government to shun the VIP culture.

He instructed the ministers to visit people and gave them the mantra of "dialogue, coordination and sensitivity (samvaad, samanvay, samvedansheelta)".

He said the government is for the people and public interest is paramount for it. In such a situation, the problems, expectations and needs of the person standing at the last rung of the society must be resolved, he said.

A statement issued here said in a special meeting of the council of ministers, Adityanath asked them to visit the people, communicate with them with sensitivity and solve their problems by coordinating with the local public representatives and the administration.

During the interaction, the UP chief minister stressed that whether it is the ministers or other public representatives, everyone will have to avoid the VIP culture.

"All of us will have to be alert and cautious so that none of our activities reflect the VIP culture," he said.

The UP chief minister congratulated the formation of the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also congratulated the ministers who were elected as MPs.

He said the way in which development has gained pace in UP in the 10 years (stint) of Modi, the government will be successful in creating many new records in the coming five years.

He asked the ministers to widely publicise the achievements of the Centre and the state government, increase active participation on social media, make the public aware of the policies, decisions and the positive results of the double engine government.

While discussing the departmental action plan, the chief minister said the state government is working towards achieving the target of a trillion dollar economy. The responsibility of every department is already fixed in this regard. It is the responsibility of the ministers to review the progress according to the target and get immediate correction done wherever there is any discrepancy, he said.

About the future plans, he said in the coming days, there are programmes for massive plantation, School Chalo Abhiyan and communicable disease control. Everyone will have to make their efforts for success. All the ministers should ensure their contribution for this in their respective areas, he said.

Giving priority to 'Jan Sunvaai' (public hearing), he said the satisfaction of the common man and the progress of the state is at the core of all the public welfare efforts of the UP government. 'Jan Sunvaai' solution system (IGRS and CM Helpline) is a very useful medium for easy solution of complaints/problems of the common man.

Be it ministers, other public representatives or officers and employees, it is the responsibility of everyone that the applications received on IGRS should be disposed of promptly with priority, he said. PTI NAV KSS KSS