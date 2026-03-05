Yogi Adityanath attends RSS coordination meeting in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attended a closed-door coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Ghaziabad, officials said.

The meeting was held on the premises of the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nehru Nagar, in which the general secretary (organisation) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and senior office-bearers were present.

Ghaziabad BJP MLA Sanjeev Sharma told PTI that such coordination meetings are organised across Uttar Pradesh throughout the year.

After the meeting, Adityanath went to the helipad at the Police Lines, where he met several local leaders, including BJP MP Atul Garg and state minister Sunil Kumar Sharma.

Sharma said the chief minister reviewed the law and order situation in the district and sought feedback from the elected representatives.

Adityanath later left for Greater Noida and is scheduled to fly to Lucknow on Thursday evening from the Hindon airport. PTI COR ABN ARI