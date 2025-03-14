Yogi Adityanath celebrates Holi at Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshpeethadhiswar, started Holi celebration at the Gorakhnath temple on Friday, the state government said in a statement.

He visited the Gorakhnath temple mela ground, where Holika (demon king's sister) was burnt, worshipped the bhasm (ash) amid chanting of Vedic mantras, and performed aarti. After this ritual, seers and devotees applied tilak on Adityanath with this ash and took his blessings, the statement said.

From the Holika Dahan site, Adityanath visited the Shrinathji temple in the premises and offered Holika Bhasm to the diety. He also enjoyed 'Faag' songs organised on the platform of Shrinathji's temple, it said.

The Chief Minister then visited the gaushala (cow shed) in the temple premises and applied ash and colours on the cows. He fed them jaggery and served them, the statement said.

During his visit to the gaushala, the Chief Minister also fed grains to peacocks and ducks roaming nearby, it added.