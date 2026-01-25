Yogi Adityanath congratulates Padma awardees

Lucknow, Jan 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated all the Padma awardees, and said that their distinguished service has strengthened India's intellectual, cultural and social foundations.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to all the Padma Awardees whose distinguished service has strengthened India's intellectual, cultural and social foundations." "Uttar Pradesh is especially proud of Padma Vibhushan awardee N. Rajam Ji (Art) and Padma Shri awardees - Anil Kumar Rastogi (Art), Ashok Kumar Singh (Science & Engineering), Buddha Rashmi Mani (Archaeology), Chiranji Lal Yadav (Art), Kewal Krishan Thakral (Medicine), Mangala Kapoor (Literature & Education), Praveen Kumar (Sports), Raghupat Singh (Posthumous) (Agriculture), Rajendra Prasad and Shyam Sundar (Medicine)," he said.

The CM added that their dedication and excellence across art, science, medicine, literature, agriculture and sports reflect the timeless values and immense potential of our great state and nation.

Reacting to her name being announced for Padma Shri, Mangala Kapoor told PTI, "The award means a lot to me, as it is one of the most prestigious awards of the country. At this point of time, I cannot simply express my feelings in words." Moradabad-based Chiranji Lal Yadav, who is renowned for his brass engraving work, said that he has been engaged in this art form since 1970.