Yogi Adityanath defines law and order: Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Asserting that nothing was more important than law and order for investment, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defines law and order.

He also said that Uttar Pradesh has transformed into "Uttam Pradesh" due to the synergy between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and Chief Minister Adityanath’s execution.

Commending Adityanath, the vice president highlighted how Uttar Pradesh, once plagued with challenges, has been transformed into a beacon of progress and development.

"Nothing is more important for investment than law and order. Law and order defines democracy and the CM of UP Yogi Adityanath defines law and order," he noted.

He highlighted the same synergy is propelling India’s transformation towards a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Inaugurating the second edition of UP International Trade Show at Greater Noida, the vice president said India is now one of the most buoyant economies in the world and a favourite destination for global investment.

Dhankhar highlighted today India is a near USD four trillion economy that has eight per cent growth prospects for decades to come.

"India is now a global happening place and Uttar Pradesh, the state bubbling with activity," he said.

Lauding the country’s infrastructure development, Dhankhar cited the addition of eight new airports annually, rapid expansion of metro systems and the daily construction of 28 km of highway.

He pointed to the 12 new industrial zones taking shape under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, which will boost manufacturing and position India to capitalise on emerging technologies like AI, electric mobility and semiconductors.

The vice president emphasised the significant advancements in India’s infrastructure, noting we now have the world's second-largest metro network and the number of cities with airports has doubled from 70 to 140.

"In terms of digital financial transactions, India records the highest globally, with 13 billion transactions per month. Additionally, we boast the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem, featuring 117 unicorns and the third-largest purchasing power in the world,” he noted.

Dhankhar emphasised the need for taking the 'vocal for local' agenda to the next level of 'local to global'.

The vice president said in this phenomenal economic upsurge and unprecedented infrastructure growth across the nation, the largest state of Uttar Pradesh is playing a pivotal role unlike the scenario that existed a few years ago.

He expressed confidence that under Adityanath's leadership, Uttar Pradesh will achieve its target of becoming a USD one trillion economy by 2027, contributing significantly to India's emergence as a USD five trillion economy.

With its vast resources, burgeoning population and strategic location, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a growth engine propelling India’s economic trajectory, he noted. The vice president said Uttar Pradesh is no longer a sleeping giant but a state in action, leveraging its strengths such as fertile land, a young workforce, religious tourism and a vibrant ecosystem of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). PTI NAB AS AS