Yogi Adityanath instructs officials to adopt sensitivity while resolving public problems

Gorakhpur (UP), May 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to resolve public problems sensitively and promptly, assuring that his government's priority remains to serve the people of the state in a transparent matter.

Meeting around 250 people who came for the Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath listened to their problems and assured everyone they would get justice, the government said in a statement.

Referring the applications to the concerned officials, the Chief Minister directed the officers to adopt sensitivity while addressing the queries.

He also called for strict action against those who illegally occupy land, especially by displacing the weak, saying that they should not be spared under any circumstances.

Many people also made requests for financial aid pertaining to medical treatments, to which Adityanath assured them that the government will provide necessary assistance.

Handing over their applications to the officers, the chief minister instructed them that the estimate for the treatments should be finalised as soon as possible and made available to the government, the statement added.