Yogi Adityanath instructs reactivation of Anti-Romeo Squad teams

Ambedkar Nagar (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday instructed the reactivation of the Anti-Romeo Squad teams.

He also directed the local officials to display the list of top 10 criminals in the district in police stations.

During his one-day visit to Ambedkar Nagar following a two-day tour of Ayodhya, the chief minister held a review meeting on development work and law and order in the district.

Emphasising the need to maintain a fear-free environment, Adityanath highlighted that safety of women should be a top priority. He directed the district-level officers to ensure public hearings and communication.

Later, while holding a meeting with officials and public representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here, the chief minister said, "Upcoming election is a contest between the BJP's development agenda and the opposition's destructive propaganda." Byelections are to be held on 10 assembly seats across the state. The schedule for the polls have not been declared yet.

According to a press statement, Adityanath highlighted the opposition's tactics of dividing the society along caste lines and spreading false rumours, similar to the one witnessed in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

"Opposition might use social media and other platforms to mislead the public during the byelections," he said.

To counter this, the chief minister urged the BJP functionaries and representatives to actively engage with the community and dispel the opposition's misinformation from every platform. He said the party officials and public representatives should go among the people and communicate with them.

Adityanath highlighted that the government is running development schemes benefiting all sections of the society and urged the party workers to communicate these achievements to the public.

"The party workers should respond to the politics of misleading being done by the opposition. For this, the officials will have to remain active. The opposition has deceived the public in the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister in-charge of Sports and Youth Welfare Department Girish Chandra Yadav, former MP Ritesh Pandey and Legislative Council member Padmasen Chaudhary were present at the meeting. PTI CDN KSS KSS