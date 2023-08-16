Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former PM Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Lucknow, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid floral tributes before the statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan here on the occasion of his death anniversary. "Tributes to former prime minister Bharat Ratna and revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary," Adityanath said on X, formerly Twitter.

A ceremony was also held at the Lok Bhawan here where the political leaders remembered Vajpayee. Several state ministers, MLA Neeraj Bora and Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra were among those present.

Vajpayee had a strong connection with Lucknow, representing it several times in the Lok Sabha.

He was the first-ever prime minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who is also credited with popularising the party beyond its base and running a coalition government successfully for six years.

He died in 2018 at the age of 93.