Yogi Adityanath to attend seers' congregation in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday

Lucknow, Jun 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday to attend a satsang and participate in a congregation of seers being held in the memory of Satguru Saman Das Maharaj and to mark the 65th death anniversary of Swami Gyan Bhikshuk Das.

Govardhan Das, the organiser of the event, said the satsang is being held to commemorate the 65th death anniversary of Swami Gyan Bhikshuk Das, who dedicated his life to social upliftment, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

“He preached the values of a vegetarian lifestyle and abstinence from intoxication. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the event on Wednesday for which all preparations have been made,” the statement quoted Das as saying.

The government also said it is committed to the holistic development of the Shukrateerth Dham in Muzaffarnagar for which several initiatives have been launched.

According to mythology, Shukrateerth Dham is the place where Sukadeva Goswami narrated the sacred Bhagavata Purana to Maharaja Pariksit.

"Work on a tourist facilitation centre at Shukrateerth Dham is progressing fast. Projects such as the elevation of the Ganga ghat and the renovation of the parking areas are underway.

“Art installations, landscaping, murals, and signages are also being developed along the major roads in Shukrateerth and are expected to be completed by October," the statement said.

“A sound and light show is also being introduced under the tourism development plan. Additionally, construction of a Shrimad Bhagwat Centre is in progress under the guidance of the Yogi government," it added. PTI KIS ARI