Yogi Adityanath wishes party workers on BJP’s 45th foundation day

Gorakhpur (UP): On the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hoisted the party flag atop the Hindu Sevashram building within the Gorakhnath Temple premises.

He also took a selfie with party officials in front of the flag and extended heartfelt greetings to everyone on the party's foundation day, the UP government said in a statement.

Extending his congratulations to all party workers, Adityanath shared a message on social media, stating that the BJP is committed to seva (service), sushasan (good governance), and jan kalyan (public welfare) with the core sentiment of "Nation first".

The flag hoisting ceremony was attended by several prominent leaders, including MP Ravi Kishan, UP BJP Vice President and MLC Dr. Dharmendra Singh, city unit president Devesh Srivastava, former presidents Rajesh Gupta and Achyutanand Shahi, Ajay Srivastava, Rishi Mohan Verma, Brijesh Singh Chhotu, and numerous dedicated workers, the statement added.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The flag of the BJP, dedicated to service, good governance and public welfare with the spirit of 'Nation First', is my pride, my inspiration.” “Today, on the auspicious occasion of BJP’s foundation day, my appeal to all the workers is to hoist the party flag at their home/office and post selfie with #BJP4ViksitBharat.” This will be a tribute to all the great personalities of BJP, who have nurtured the party to this height through their tireless hard work, struggle and sacrifice, he said.

In another post, the CM said, “Connected with the soil of India, representing the great men of India and the soul of India, dedicated to service, good governance and welfare of the poor with the spirit of 'Nation above all', hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the dedicated, nationalistic, people-oriented workers on the Foundation Day of the BJP, the largest political party in the world!"