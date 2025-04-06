Yogi Adityanath wishes party workers on BJP’s 46th foundation day

Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) On the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hoisted the party flag atop the Hindu Sevashram building within the Gorakhnath Temple premises.

The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980.

He also took a selfie with party officials in front of the flag and extended heartfelt greetings to everyone on the party's foundation day, the UP government said in a statement.

Extending his congratulations to all party workers, Adityanath shared a message on social media, stating that the BJP is committed to seva (service), sushasan (good governance), and jan kalyan (public welfare) with the core sentiment of "Nation first".

The flag hoisting ceremony was attended by several prominent leaders, including MP Ravi Kishan, UP BJP Vice President and MLC Dr. Dharmendra Singh, city unit president Devesh Srivastava, former presidents Rajesh Gupta and Achyutanand Shahi, Ajay Srivastava, Rishi Mohan Verma, Brijesh Singh Chhotu, and numerous dedicated workers, the statement added.

In a post on X, the CM said, “Will remain dedicated to service, good governance and welfare of the poor with the spirit of 'nation-first' while representing the great men and soul of India, all the while remaining rooted to the soil.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the dedicated, nationalistic, people-oriented workers on the Foundation Day of the BJP, the largest political party in the world!" he posted.

This is a tribute to all the great personalities of BJP, who have nurtured the party and taken it to this height through their tireless hard work, struggle and sacrifice, Adityanath said.

BJP leaders and workers organised programmes across the state from booth level to the headquarters on the party's foundation day by garlanding pictures of party founders Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya.

BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh hoisted the party flag at the state headquarters, a statement said.

Chaudhary said due to "the tireless hard work and sacrifice of crores of workers", the BJP has been recognised as the largest political party in the world.

Several top party leaders were present at the ceremony.

"The highest priority of BJP workers is the nation and public service. We have worked with full commitment to fulfil the objectives and resolutions with which our party was formed," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whether it is the abolition of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir or the construction of a grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, we have fulfilled our resolutions and we have not backed down from the promises made to the public," the UP party chief said.

Former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi paid floral tribute to a statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya at the Rampur district office. Later, addressing those gathered at the event, he backed the Waqf (Amendment) Act passed by the government.