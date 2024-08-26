Yogi Adityanath's "batenge toh katenge" remark sparks fresh debate

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks, "Batenge toh katenge" (If we divide, we will be cut down), delivered during a public address in Agra on Monday, ignited massive row.

The "Batenge toh katenge" remark, made in the context of national unity, has been interpreted in various ways, sparking discussions on social cohesion, political strategy, and the role of religious and cultural identity in Indian politics.

Context of the "Batenge toh katenge" remark:

CM Yogi made these comments while emphasising the importance of unity among Hindus, drawing a parallel with historical and contemporary examples where division led to downfall.

He referenced events in Bangladesh to illustrate his point, suggesting that internal discord could lead to vulnerability and defeat.

Yogi supporters interpreted the "Batenge toh katenge" remark as a call for unity and resilience against any forces that might seek to fragment Hindu society. They see it as a strategic message aimed at consolidating the Hindu vote bank, emphasising cultural and national integrity.

On the other hand, his critics accused CM of using divisive language to polarise the electorate along religious lines.