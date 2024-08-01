Yogi Adityanath's vision for UP's development 'very nice': RLD's Jayant Chaudhary

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday said the "vision" of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the development of the state is "very nice" and "we are working together." "The vision of Baba (Yogi Adityanath) for the development of UP is very nice and we are working together," said Chaudhary after meeting Adityanath at the latter's residence here on Thursday evening.

As per official sources, the meeting continued for more than an hour. However, Chaudhary told mediapersons, "The meeting was not long. The time was insufficient, the discussions were such." When asked about the upcoming by-elections in UP, the Union minister of state said, "We not only talk about elections. We discussed policies. The CM shared his broad vision for development of UP. We are all working to make it happen and working together." The by-elections in the state are to be held for 10 Assembly seats. The dates for the by-elections are yet to be declared.