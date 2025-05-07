Yogi is 'outgoing CM', all sections will unite to oust his govt: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath an "OCM" (outgoing chief minister), alleging that his government is anti-Brahmin.

Talking to reporters at the SP state headquarters after meeting a delegation of Brahmin community members led by former minister Pawan Pandey, Yadav alleged that the Yogi government has systematically targeted the community and claimed that people from all sections of society will unite to remove it from power.

"Those in power don't like 'tilak' (indicating Brahmins). They consider the community a political threat and carry out repressive actions against them," Yadav said in a veiled attack on the chief minister.

Branding Adityanath as "OCM", Yadav said, "He is the outgoing chief minister. That is why injustice is at its peak.

"There are also two DCMs (deputy chief ministers)... One OCM and two DCMs in the state," he said.

The former chief minister said this was not the first time that the issue of Brahmin oppression had been raised.

"Remember the incident in Kanpur Dehat where a family was burnt alive. When the family's son demanded justice, he was stripped and beaten by the police in the cold," he said.

Yadav further alleged police misconduct in multiple cases, including one in Jaunpur where a boy was allegedly beaten to death for making a TikTok video that displeased the local police.

"We have learned that the police were demanding money. This is not the first instance.

"The family was threatened and harassed. Such incidents expose the reality of law enforcement under this regime," he said.

Referring to the Brahmin community, the former chief minister said, "You are an integral part of the PDA (Backward, Dalit and Minority) alliance. When you write your name in short as 'Pd' (pundit), you're already in PDA. We stand with every oppressed and insulted person." He said the present government is unjust and suppresses anyone who dares to oppose it, irrespective of caste.

"This regime doesn't care about caste — it acts against whoever stands against it," he said.

Yadav alleged that Uttar Pradesh records the highest number of custodial deaths. "Who is giving the police such freedom? Who is responsible?" he asked.

Hitting out at the chief minister, he said, "When you say 'thok do' (shoot down) in the Assembly, when you use police for political vendetta, when you send political opponents to jail, this is what happens. Azam Khan was sent to jail. We know many others who suffered the same fate." Citing the case of former mining minister Gayatri Prajapati, who is currently in jail on corruption and other charges, Yadav said, "His family told me the CM assured them that all cases would be withdrawn if they voted for the BJP. They voted but Prajapati is still in jail. These people can go to any extent for votes." PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS