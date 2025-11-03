Yogi mocks Rahul, Tejashwi, Akhilesh; calls them 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu -- 3 monkeys' of INDIA bloc

Darbhanga/Muzaffarpur, Nov 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the Congress, RJD, and SP of "embracing" criminals and lampooned their party leaders -- Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav, calling them "Pappu, Tappu, and Appu -- three new monkeys" of the INDIA bloc.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Saran, and Patna, he said after the NDA returns to power in Bihar, it would "chase" infiltrators out and distribute their wealth among the poor in the state.

"Mahatma Gandhi's three monkeys saw, heard, and spoke no evil. But now we have three monkeys of the INDI Alliance. The new monkeys are Pappu, who sees no good work done by NDA, Tappu, who cannot hear about it, and Appu, who will not admit to these while speaking," he said.

Aditaynath alleged that the Congress, RJD, and SP were "embracing" criminals and allowing infiltrators, thereby compromising the state's security.

After the NDA returns to power in Bihar, it would "chase infiltrators out of the state, and distribute their wealth among the poor", he added.

The UP CM alleged that the opposition was working to divide people in the name of caste and perpetuate riots.

"Caste struggles and divisions led to dozens of riots and massacres between 1992 and 2005 in Bihar," he said.

"Let us resolve that we shall neither be divided nor fight with each other (na batenge, na katenge)," he added.

Referring to the alleged misrule when the RJD was in power in Bihar, he said that "back then, ration shops got looted. Today, 80 crore people, including those in Bihar, are getting free ration".

He asserted the BJP has fulfilled the promise of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and now will build "Goddess Janaki's temple in Sitamarhi and connect it with Ayodhya through the Ram Janaki Marg, which is set to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6,155 crore provided by the Centre".

He said PM Narendra Modi constituted the Makhana Board and the double-engine government in the state is working to promote "lacquer bangles" -- traditional bangles made of natural resin named lac.

Claiming that the RJD had "deprived Bihar of its identity", he said, "In order to regain the state's lost glory, Bihar's people are committed to electing the double-engine NDA government under Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar." Adityanath claimed that the NDA government stood for "vikas and virasat (development and heritage)", alongside "samridhi and suraksha (prosperity and security)".

He alleged that Congress and RJD had disrespected BR Ambedkar, but PM Modi developed the "five lands connected to Babasaheb".

He alleged that although opposition parties "played politics" in the name of Jay Prakash Narayan, they failed to fulfil his last wish of constructing a hospital in the name of his wife in Sitab Diara.

"After I came to power in UP, our double-engine government ensured that JP's wish was fulfilled," he said.

He also alleged that Congress did not let Babu Jagjivan Ram become the prime minister.

Claiming that more than 30,000 kidnappings took place during the RJD's rule, he said, "Even IAS and IPS officers were not willing to work in Bihar, as they were expected to carry the spittoon of Lalu Prasad." He alleged that the RJD has always patronised criminals, adding that the "bulldozer under NDA rule will eliminate them".

At the rally in Patna, Adityanath said that within six months of the formation of the new NDA government, a solution will be found to the 1,024 acre of land in Digha.

He was referring to the land acquired by the Bihar State Housing Board (BSHB), starting in 1974, but the ownership of a large part of which remains disputed.

He also claimed that under the double-engine NDA government, Bihar will establish itself as a semiconductor hub. PTI SUK NAC SOM